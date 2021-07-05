Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target at $3.50

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNEYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,115. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

