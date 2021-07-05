Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Capgemini stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,344. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

