$314.70 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report sales of $314.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $332.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.52 million. Azul reported sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 766,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,747. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.