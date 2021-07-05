Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
Shares of Capgemini stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
