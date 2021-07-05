Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Capgemini stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

