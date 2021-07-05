Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.80). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. 492,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,166. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

