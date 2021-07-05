Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.80). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. 492,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,166. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.