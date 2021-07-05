Brokerages Set SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target at $59.00

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

