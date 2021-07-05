Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $17.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of GDYN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

