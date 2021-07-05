NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

In other NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $211,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,015.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $81,423.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,796.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 54,874 shares of company stock valued at $779,632 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,804,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after buying an additional 238,792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,706 shares during the period.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

