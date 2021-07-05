Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCPUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Recipe Unlimited alerts:

Shares of Recipe Unlimited stock remained flat at $$17.62 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75. Recipe Unlimited has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.