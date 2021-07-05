BLAST Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $28,887.43 and $20.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006682 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

