Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $33.45. 445,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

