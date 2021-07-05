Syscoin Trading Up 9.4% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $74.96 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00409809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,105,036 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

