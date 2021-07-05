Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OEZVY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS OEZVY traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84. Verbund has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

