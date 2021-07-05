CUTcoin Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $21.61 million and $375.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035444 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00294976 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038296 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,785,374 coins and its circulating supply is 140,785,374 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.