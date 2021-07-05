Brokerages Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SYIEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $35.15. 25,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

