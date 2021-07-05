eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

EMAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,060,926.75. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $99,547.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,458,489 shares of company stock worth $5,113,426 in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 43.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. 798,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.68. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

