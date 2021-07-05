Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 22.0% in June

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 752,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 583.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

