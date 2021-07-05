Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFTW. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 261,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osprey Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 2,710,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,063. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

