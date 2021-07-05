Thisoption Market Capitalization Reaches $2.12 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $621,682.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00166669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.72 or 0.99777915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

