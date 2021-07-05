Critical Survey: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) versus Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $584.80 million 0.23 -$63.60 million N/A N/A Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong Flooring.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -3.90% -22.66% -10.92% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Armstrong Flooring and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 0 0 0 0 N/A Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Armstrong Flooring.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Armstrong Flooring on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

