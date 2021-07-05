Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $224,031.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00006907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $165.83 million and $224,031.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00871074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.38 or 0.08144988 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 70,693,677 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

