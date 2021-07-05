Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,940. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

