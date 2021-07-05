Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.23. 217,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

