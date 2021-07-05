Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 766,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.50. 301,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,471. Assurant has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.