Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 807,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
