Zacks: Analysts Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.85. 702,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,400. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.