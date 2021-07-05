Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

BZZUY stock remained flat at $$14.25 during midday trading on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

