Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post $47.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.62 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $53.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $193.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.90 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 35,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $487.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 474,784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

