Strike Reaches Market Cap of $124.81 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $42.74 or 0.00126324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $124.81 million and approximately $635,310.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00133968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,801.93 or 0.99915056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,374 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

