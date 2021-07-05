Starname (IOV) Hits Market Cap of $4.60 Million

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $228,265.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Starname has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00862001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.33 or 0.08132657 BTC.

IOV is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

