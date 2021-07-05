Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FREE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 201,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,733. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

