Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VMEO traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.69. 36,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,048. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo Inc provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc is based in NEW YORK.

