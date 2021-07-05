Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,992.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,900 shares of company stock worth $12,666,228. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AVAV traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $97.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

