Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 533.8 days.

MZDAF stock remained flat at $$9.12 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.