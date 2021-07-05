Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 850.8 days.

KKKUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kakaku.com in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kakaku.com in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Shares of KKKUF stock remained flat at $$31.25 on Monday. Kakaku.com has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.