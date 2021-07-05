Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Sell

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of ALX traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.87. 4,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,251. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.92.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander’s will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

