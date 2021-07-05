Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Sell

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
Shares of ALX traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.87. 4,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,251. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.92.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
