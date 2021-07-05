Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.14. Best Buy posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.82. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

