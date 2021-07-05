SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Reaches $8.18 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $322,068.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,243.74 or 0.06571037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.96 or 0.01499337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00409560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00161128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.10 or 0.00641663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00423117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00333977 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

