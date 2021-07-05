Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce sales of $9.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.41 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $37.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.56.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 759,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Chubb by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Chubb by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72. Chubb has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

