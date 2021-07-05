Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. 174,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,057. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0944 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.