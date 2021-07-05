Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS KOTMY traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $77.40.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
