A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.38

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$38.38 and last traded at C$38.28, with a volume of 30794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.15. The firm has a market cap of C$554.27 million and a P/E ratio of 24.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

