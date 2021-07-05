Genaro Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $433,001.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.28 or 0.00875714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.96 or 0.08122545 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

