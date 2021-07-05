MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Reaches $342,115.19

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $342,115.19 and approximately $192.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 418,540,066 coins and its circulating supply is 141,238,138 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

