B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.93 Million

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report sales of $436.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $512.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 713,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,311. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after purchasing an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.