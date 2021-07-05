$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Premier reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $35.40. 469,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.