Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.99. 266,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,927. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

