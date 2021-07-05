Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Cut to Buy at AlphaValue

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.98. 87,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Peyer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $91,408 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.