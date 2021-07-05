AlphaValue Upgrades Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) to “Reduce”

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rexel stock remained flat at $$21.69 on Monday. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361. Rexel has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

