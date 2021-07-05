Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of COIHY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

